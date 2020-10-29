Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 9

0 of 8

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

While the return of the Big Ten hasn't caused an enormous change in the Heisman Trophy rankings, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is officially back in the conversation.

Fields joins a group headlined by respective Clemson and Alabama quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones. Lawrence is the favorite, but a below-expectations performance Saturday has created a little more opportunity for Jones, Fields and the other candidates.

The selections are based on a combination of total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. While you might not believe the latter two points should be considered, the list is intended to reflect how voters historically shaped a ballot.

One final, critical note: The order is a snapshot of this exact moment in the 2020 season—not a projected finish.