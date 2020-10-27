ESPN College GameDay to Be Broadcast from Augusta National for 2020 Masters

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

For the first (and likely only) time, the Masters Tournament is getting the College GameDay treatment.

The ESPN staple will broadcast from Augusta National Golf Club on Nov. 14, marking the first intersection of college football and golf's biggest event.

Jimmy Pitaro, the chairman of ESPN and Sports Content, said in a statement:

"Anytime College GameDay travels to a new destination it's special, and the opportunity to be on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters is extraordinary. As this iconic event coincides with the college football season for the first time, we look forward to getting fans ready for a football Saturday, while also showcasing the Masters and the greatest golfers in the world."

The Masters will be held without fans in attendance and staged in a month other than March or April—both tournament firsts—because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosting College GameDay will offer some level of pageantry for an event that carries perhaps the most significant historical weight of any in golf.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said:



"Given the circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the delivery of quality content is as important as ever to the storytelling of the Masters Tournament. While we will dearly miss our patrons at Augusta National this fall, we are excited to showcase what promises to be a truly memorable Masters in a variety of ways for viewers around the world."

The broadcast will feature College GameDay's regular cast of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, among others. Herbstreit endorsed the idea of holding College GameDay at the Masters in April, saying on Twitter that he loved the idea.