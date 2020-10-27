    Eric Gordon Doesn't Expect Rockets to Rebuild in Offseason: 'This Team Is Good'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon (10) drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets will have a new general manager and coach next season, but Eric Gordon does not believe the team will retool its roster.

    "I don't think they're gonna really rebuild this team. This team is good. I don't care what a lot of people say," Gordon said on the Ashley Nevel Show.

    Gordon's assessment, by the definition of the word "good," is correct. The Rockets are a mortal playoff lock for next season, barring a serious injury to James Harden. They are probably somewhere in the Nos. 4-6 seed range in the Western Conference.

    But the Rockets aren't a title contender and are on a downward trajectory, stuck with a helplessly capped-out roster and without either of the two architects who helped shape the team, former head coach Mike D'Antoni and departed general manager Daryl Morey.

    Gordon is a large part of the problem, as his $75.6 million contract extension quickly became one of the NBA's worst deals in 2019-20. The 2017 Sixth Man of the Year shot a career-low 36.9 percent from the field last season while remaining a defensive minus. The Rockets' net rating was 3.8 points better with him off the court than on last season, per Basketball Reference.

    If Gordon has a bounce-back campaign, the Rockets could look a little better than their 2019-20 form, but it's hard to see what changes they can make to compete with the top of the conference. The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are all significantly better, and the Golden State Warriors should be as well, provided full health.

    It's probably not an avenue the team will explore this offseason, but Houston's more likely to see a full-scale rebuild over the next 24 months than return to the conference finals. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Free-Agency's Best Creators 💫

      Five players @AndrewDBailey says can make a big difference in the right situation 👀

      Free-Agency's Best Creators 💫
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Free-Agency's Best Creators 💫

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Stars Who Should Bounce Back Next Season

      Conley, Oladipo and other players who will get their redemption in 2020-21

      Stars Who Should Bounce Back Next Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Stars Who Should Bounce Back Next Season

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✏️

      How latest rumors have impacted @Jonwass' top 50 players

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✏️
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✏️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA Training Camp 'Likely' to Open Dec. 1

      NBA will open up camp if Dec. 22nd opening night gets approved (Stein)

      Report: NBA Training Camp 'Likely' to Open Dec. 1
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Training Camp 'Likely' to Open Dec. 1

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report