5 Targets for the San Francisco 49ers Ahead of the 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are in one of the NFL's most heated arms races as the trade deadline approaches.

At 4-3, the Niners sit last in the brutal NFC West behind three teams with five wins. Elsewhere in the NFC, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on a tear, and Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers just added Antonio Brown.

With some key players on injured reserve, the Niners may need to get aggressive at the trade deadline to ensure they aren't the latest victims of the Super Bowl curse.

It'll take some serious salary-cap creativity, as they currently have just under $5 million in salary-cap space. That hasn't stopped teams from getting active in the past, though, whether it's by offloading salaries or restructuring contracts.

If the Niners are looking to buy at the trade deadline, they should keep an eye on the following five players.