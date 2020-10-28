Why the Las Vegas Raiders Should Still Have High Hopes in AFC Playoff Race

0 of 5

David Becker/Associated Press

Before their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders made one giant leap forward—but they took a significant step backward Sunday.

The Raiders went into Week 6 with so much momentum after a road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which seemingly set the team up for a confident run in its last 11 games. Yet Vegas ran out of gas at home in the fourth quarter in Week 7, giving up 21 points in the final 7:22 of regulation.

Despite two weeks of preparation, the Raiders had the deck stacked against them. Right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he had direct contact with fellow starting offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson and safety Johnathan Abram.

Aside from Brown, the linemen suited up after five days of isolation and negative test results. Abram wasn't cleared to play because he had direct contact Tuesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Miller acknowledged the line had some communication issues against the Buccaneers, which led to some mistakes, but head coach Jon Gruden pointed to the pass rush as a major issue.

At 3-3, the Raiders stand at a crossroads. Though they couldn't measure up to the Buccaneers, this team should keep its playoff hopes high for multiple reasons. Let's break down the positives as we look ahead.