Cowboys Rumors: DAL Not 'Likely' to Sign QB After Andy Dalton's Injury

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly "aren't likely" to sign another quarterback this week even with Andy Dalton in the league's concussion protocol, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As Rapoport noted, COVID-19 protocols will force any new signing to wait several days before joining a team, removing the value in Dallas signing someone this week.

Dalton's status for next week's game is uncertain after suffering a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team.

Rookie Ben DiNucci finished the game and would presumably be the starter against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Garrett Gilbert is also on the roster.

DiNucci completed two of his three pass attempts Sunday, including a quality throw to Amari Cooper:

On the other hand, he was sacked three times and fumbled twice in limited playing time. The seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison had only appeared in three NFL snaps before Week 7.

Gilbert provides a bit more experience at the position, having entered the NFL in 2014 as a sixth-round pick by the Rams. The SMU product bounced around the league over the next few years, spending much of his time on practice squads, before finally throwing his first regular-season pass for the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He got into five games with the Cleveland Browns last year, throwing three passes (all incompletions).

Dallas signed the 29-year-old off the Browns practice squad in October after starter Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The injury problems, including on the offensive line, have contributed to a 2-5 start for a team with high expectations entering the year. However, a win Sunday against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles would give the Cowboys at least a share of first place in the division.