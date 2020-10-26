    Missouri WR Maurice Massey Dismissed from Team After Domestic Violence Arrest

    Southeast Missouri State cornerback Al Young (1) intercepts a pass meant for Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey (84) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
    Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

    Missouri receiver Maurice Massey was dismissed from the football team following an arrest Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

    He was arrested by the Boone County Sheriff Department on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

    "Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the Mizzou Football program for a violation of team rules," the school said in a statement. "Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities."

    Massey redshirted last season in his first year with the Tigers, appearing in four games without recording a catch.

    The program announced in September the receiver would opt out of the season, preserving his eligibility under rules created among the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The St. Louis native was listed as a 3-star recruit in the 2019 class by 247Sports composite rankings and considered the 12th best player in Missouri. He had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Oregon, North Carolina and other major programs but elected to stay close to home.

    Missouri (2-2) will continue its season Saturday with a road game against No. 10 Florida, hoping to extend the current winning streak to three games.

