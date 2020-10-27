College Football Picks: Week 9 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 7

Sam Craft/Associated Press

No. 10 Florida (2-1) vs. Missouri (2-2), 7:30 p.m. ET



The Gators finally returned to practice Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak shut things down for two weeks. Look for Kyle Trask (996 yards, 14 TD, 1 INT) and Kyle Pitts (17 receptions, 274 yards, 7 TD) to pick up right where they left off against a Tigers secondary that allowed 430 yards and four touchdowns to Myles Brennan in a win over LSU.

Prediction: Florida 42, Missouri 24

No. 9 Wisconsin (1-0) at Nebraska (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET



The status of freshman quarterback Graham Mertz is in question following a positive COVID-19 test, and if he's unable to play, the Badgers would likely revert back to a run-heavy offensive attack. A blowout loss to Ohio State is not the best gauge of where this year's Nebraska team stands, but the Badgers are the better team on paper, with or without Mertz.

Prediction: Wisconsin 32, Nebraska 21

No. 8 Texas A&M (3-1) vs. Arkansas (2-2), 7:30 p.m. ET



This is a big game for both of these teams. Texas A&M is trying to prove it belongs in the playoff conversation despite an early loss to Alabama, while Arkansas would likely move into the AP Poll for the first time since 2016 with a victory. The Razorbacks have struggled to run the ball this year, and the Aggies have one of the best run defenses in the country, so it's going to be on the arm of Feleipe Franks if Arkansas is going to pull off another upset.

Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 17

No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0) vs. Memphis (3-1), Noon ET



After a convincing win over SMU last week, this is the toughest remaining test for a Cincinnati team trying to crash the playoff party. Memphis beat Cincinnati twice last year, in the regular-season finale and then in the AAC title game, but the Bearcats are the superior team this time around thanks to one of the best defenses in the nation.

Prediction: Cincinnati 31, Memphis 14

No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0) vs. Texas (3-2), 4 p.m. ET



After a two-week hiatus, Oklahoma State returned with a 24-21 victory over a good Iowa State team. Spencer Sanders threw a pair of interceptions in his first action since getting injured in the first quarter of the Cowboys' opener. But Chuba Hubbard broke loose for 139 yards, and Sanders added 71 rushing yards himself. The Longhorns have plenty of offensive firepower, but they've provided little defensive resistance all year, and the trio of Sanders, Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace is going to be a handful.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 42, Texas 28