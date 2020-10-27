The Best CFB Freshmen in the Big Ten After Opening Weekend

0 of 7

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Graham Mertz wasted no time announcing himself as one of the Big Ten's best quarterbacks, throwing for five touchdowns in his starting debut for Wisconsin.

While his performance is the undisputed best among freshmen in the conference, several other young players had superb games.

And two of them have familiar names.

Both true and redshirt freshmen were considered. Production is the major focus for skill-position players, though one wideout landed a spot because of a remarkable touchdown. Overall impact is the main factor for players who don't record counting stats.