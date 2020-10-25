Video: Rays' Randy Arozarena Sets MLB Single-Postseason Hits Record

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Randy Arozarena's incredible playoffs continued Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter drove in a run with an RBI single in the third inning of Game 5 of the World Series, cutting the Los Angeles Dodgers' lead to 3-2. It was his 27th hit of the 2020 playoffs, which is the all-time major league record:

He passed Pablo Sandoval (2014) for the record, while Jose Altuve (2019), David Freese (2011), Darin Erstad (2002) and Marquis Grissom (1995) were not far behind with 25. Sandoval's San Francisco Giants took home a championship ring in 2014, which was the third of his career.

Arozarena has established himself as a household name in these playoffs and already set the MLB record with nine home runs in a single postseason.

All that is missing is the ring that Sandoval won while breaking the previous record. Tampa Bay is two wins away from changing that as well after Saturday's dramatic comeback win in Game 4.