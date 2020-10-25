Report: Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead Hospitalized Twice with COVID-19 Complications

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead has been hospitalized twice due to COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the player is dealing with "significant respiratory issues" as part of a variety of complications resulting from the coronavirus.

The running back was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice but is now expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season.

