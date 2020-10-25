    Report: Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead Hospitalized Twice with COVID-19 Complications

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead has been hospitalized twice due to COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Schefter reported the player is dealing with "significant respiratory issues" as part of a variety of complications resulting from the coronavirus.

    The running back was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice but is now expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season.

       

         

