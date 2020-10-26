Biggest Late-Round NFL Draft Steals from 2020 Class so Far

0 of 6

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Although the 2020 NFL draft class has yet to produce any true breakout stars from the later rounds, a handful of third-day draft picks are starting to establish themselves with their new teams.

Players taken in the first two days of the NFL draft are typically expected to have an impact early on in their professional careers. However, those drafted in the fourth through seventh rounds are supposed to be developmental projects who hope to become starters within a few seasons.

In some cases, these late-round draft picks are able to work themselves into the starting lineup quickly due to team injuries, while others impress so much in practice that their head coaches have no choice but to get them out on the field.

A few Day 3 rookies from the 2020 NFL draft are already starting to look like great value picks. Let's take a look at six who are already starting to impress around the league.