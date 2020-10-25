    Amway College Football Poll 2020: Week 9 Top 25 Rankings Announced

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 36-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The college football Top 25 came within centimeters of having a quiet week.

    Instead, Penn State's shocking upset loss at Indiana helped reconfigure a new-look Coaches Poll.

    Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State comprise the top three, with Notre Dame and Georgia rounding out the top five.

    Here is how the entire Top 25 played out:

    1. Clemson

    2. Alabama

    3. Ohio State

    4. Notre Dame

    5. Georgia

    6. Oklahoma State

    7. Cincinnati

    8. Texas A&M

    9. Florida

    10. BYU

    11. Wisconsin

    12. Miami

    13. North Carolina

    14. Michigan

    15. Oregon

    16. Kansas State

    17. Penn State

    18. Marshall

    19. Indiana

    20. USC

    21. Coastal Carolina

    22. Iowa State

    23. SMU

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    24. Oklahoma

    25. Army

    Penn State's controversial loss at Indiana featured one of just two losses to unranked opponents by Top 25 teams. Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. edged the ball to the goal line on a game-winning two-point conversion to give Indiana a 36-35 overtime win over the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions. Penix's conversion was the subject of debate—a near 50-50 split among observers—and was upheld because there was not sufficient evidence to overturn the call on the field.

    "All I'd seen was an opportunity, an opportunity to go out and show the world what the Indiana Hoosiers are all about," Penix told reporters. "They were playing, man, so we've got to score to win the game, and I wasn't going to let my team down, so I went out and gave it my all."

    Penn State played an uncharacteristically sloppy game, turning over the ball three times and committing 10 penalties for 100 yards. The Nittany Lions outgained the Hoosiers 488-211 and held possession for more than 40 minutes but struggled offensively in the first half and could not get critical stops against the Hoosiers when needed down the stretch.

    Penn State dropped nine spots to No. 17 while Indiana entered the rankings at No. 19.

    Virginia Tech, which dropped out of the Top 25 after losing on the road at Wake Forest, was the only other ranked team to lose against an unranked opponent.

    Michigan moved up four spots after blowing out Minnesota, as the Big Ten's return to play helped solidify where the coaches viewed these teams in the rankings. 

    Related

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 8

      Our experts rank the top teams in college football after Week 8 action 🔢

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 8
      College Football logo
      College Football

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 8

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Ten Just Gave CFB a Boost 💥

      There was chaos and confusion, but we look at how college football just got a lot better ➡️

      Big Ten Just Gave CFB a Boost 💥
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Big Ten Just Gave CFB a Boost 💥

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year

      Saban says that Alabama star WR Jaylen Waddle is out for the season with ankle injury

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners & Losers from Week 8

      👍 Winners: Rutgers and Notre Dame 👎 Losers: Everyone without Waddle 👉 Catch up on Week 8

      Winners & Losers from Week 8
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Winners & Losers from Week 8

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report