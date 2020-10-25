Amway College Football Poll 2020: Week 9 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The college football Top 25 came within centimeters of having a quiet week.

Instead, Penn State's shocking upset loss at Indiana helped reconfigure a new-look Coaches Poll.

Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State comprise the top three, with Notre Dame and Georgia rounding out the top five.

Here is how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma State

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Florida

10. BYU

11. Wisconsin

12. Miami

13. North Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. Penn State

18. Marshall

19. Indiana

20. USC

21. Coastal Carolina

22. Iowa State

23. SMU

Video Play Button Videos you might like

24. Oklahoma

25. Army

Penn State's controversial loss at Indiana featured one of just two losses to unranked opponents by Top 25 teams. Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. edged the ball to the goal line on a game-winning two-point conversion to give Indiana a 36-35 overtime win over the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions. Penix's conversion was the subject of debate—a near 50-50 split among observers—and was upheld because there was not sufficient evidence to overturn the call on the field.

"All I'd seen was an opportunity, an opportunity to go out and show the world what the Indiana Hoosiers are all about," Penix told reporters. "They were playing, man, so we've got to score to win the game, and I wasn't going to let my team down, so I went out and gave it my all."

Penn State played an uncharacteristically sloppy game, turning over the ball three times and committing 10 penalties for 100 yards. The Nittany Lions outgained the Hoosiers 488-211 and held possession for more than 40 minutes but struggled offensively in the first half and could not get critical stops against the Hoosiers when needed down the stretch.

Penn State dropped nine spots to No. 17 while Indiana entered the rankings at No. 19.

Virginia Tech, which dropped out of the Top 25 after losing on the road at Wake Forest, was the only other ranked team to lose against an unranked opponent.

Michigan moved up four spots after blowing out Minnesota, as the Big Ten's return to play helped solidify where the coaches viewed these teams in the rankings.