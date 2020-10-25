Jeremy Lin Rumors: 'Warriors Have Expressed a Clear Interest' in Reunion with PG

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jeremy Lin is seeking his return to the NBA and has drawn "clear interest" with the Golden State Warriors, according to Weixin (translated by Hoops Hype).

The Brooklyn Nets are also considered a possibility for the point guard.

Lin spent last season with the Beijing Ducks but is hoping to make his return to the NBA. He last played for the Toronto Raptors in 2018-19, winning an NBA title with the squad despite seeing limited action during the postseason run.

The 32-year-old played 27 total minutes across eight postseason games with the Raptors, scoring nine points. He averaged 7.0 points and 2.2 assists per game during the regular-season with the team in 23 appearances.

He found more success in China last year, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in Beijing.

While he had an option to remain in the CBA in 2020-21, he announced in September his intention to return to the NBA:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Golden State could represent a quality fit thanks to his ability to make an impact off the bench.

The Warriors are hoping to return to contention next season behind a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but depth is a major question mark in the backcourt behind the All-Stars.

Jordan Poole is arguably the top backup on the roster after averaging just 8.8 points per game on 33.3 percent shooting as a rookie last season.

Considering the impact reserves like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston made during the team's run to three titles in four years, the team clearly needs to shore up the rotation this offseason. Lin, who has averages of 11.6 points and 4.3 assists per game during his career, could help if he gets the opportunity.