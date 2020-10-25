6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 254

0 of 6

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

The UFC’s second stint on Fight Island concluded on Saturday afternoon with the headline-dominating UFC 254 card.

UFC 254 featured a number of very compelling matchups, but most eyes were understandably glued to the main event: a lightweight title fight between undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Despite being hailed as Nurmagomedov’s toughest test to date, Gaethje had little to offer the champ once the cage door closed, and ultimately took a snooze after getting snagged in a second-round triangle choke.

The victory elevated Nurmagomedov’s record to an impeccable 29-0, which is where it will seemingly stay forever, as the undefeated Russian retired post-fight, citing an unwillingness to fight without his late father supporting him.

While Nurmagomedov’s retirement is certainly unfortunate, it does open the door to a number of compelling lightweight matchups, several of which could be contested with the vacant title on the line.

Beyond the drama in the lightweight division, UFC 254 also paved the way for several exciting fights in other weight classes, such as middleweight, heavyweight and flyweight.

Without further ado, here are the six fights we’d like to see now that this action-packed card has concluded.