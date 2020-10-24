UFC 255 Card Announced for November 21 with Championship Doubleheader

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

During UFC 254 on Saturday, the promotion unveiled the card for its next pay-per-view, which will take place Nov. 21.

Per Thomas Gerbasi of UFC.com, UFC 255 will be headlined by double main events, with Deiveson Figueiredo defending the men's flyweight championship against Alex Perez and Valentina Shevchenko putting the women's flyweight crown on the line against Jennifer Maia.

Rounding out the main card will be a men's flyweight showdown between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua taking on Paul Craig in a rematch from last year that ended in a draw at light heavyweight.

One more match that has yet to be announced will be added to the main card.

Figueiredo will be making his first title defense after defeating Joseph Benavidez by technical submission in the first round at UFC Fight Night in July. The Brazilian star has won each of his last four fights, including three straight by submission or TKO.

Perez has been on a roll since a loss to Benavidez in November 2018. He's won three consecutive fights, with first-round stoppages victories over Jordan Espinosa and Jussier Formiga in the last two.

In the other main event, Shevchenko is arguably the best women's fighter in UFC outside of Amanda Nunes. Bullet has been the flyweight champion since beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in December 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Maia is still looking to establish herself after compiling a 3-2 record in five UFC fights. The Curitiba, Brazil, native put together her best performance in August when she submitted Joanne Calderwood with an armbar in the first round.

UFC 255 will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.