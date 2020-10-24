Alabama's Jaylen Waddle Carted Off After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Tennessee

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was carted off in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Tennessee after suffering an ankle injury.

Waddle went down on the opening kickoff when a Tennessee defender was bringing him down for a tackle.

A first-team All-SEC selection in 2019, Waddle was off to a blazing start to the 2020 campaign. He recorded 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns, recording at least 120 yards in each of Alabama's first four games.

"He's fun to watch, that's for sure, whether he's in punt return, kickoff return or playing on the field," Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters. "I think the big thing is that Jaylen has sort of expanded his role and his game to where he can play all the positions at receiver now. We can move him around, whereas before he was mostly a slot guy.

"Now he can make plays anywhere on the field, and I think that's very helpful. You expect people to double [cover] guys like him, and when you can move him around, it makes it a little more difficult for the defense."

Alabama will be hopeful Waddle avoided serious injury, with Mac Jones off to a Heisman-worthy start because of the presence of Waddle's deep-ball brilliance and DeVonta Smith on intermediate routes.

If the injury does prove to be something longer-term, Waddle could have a decision to make regarding his future. Waddle is currently a top-15 lock for April's NFL draft and a potential top-10 selection. A lower-extremity injury isn't something to be messed around with, and it would probably be fair if Waddle chose to bow out the rest of the 2020 season rather than risk a re-injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Any decision in that regard will depend on the severity of the injury.