    Henry Cejudo: 'Show Me the Money' and I'll End UFC Retirement

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 23, 2020

    Henry Cejudo celebrates after winning his bout against Dominick Cruz in a UFC 249 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Retired UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that UFC has to pay up for him to return back to the Octagon.

    "Show me the money," Cejudo said. "That's it. I've got my legacy. My legacy is written. Everybody knows what I'm after. I'm out here chasing green now. That's what I want. I've got all the gold. I want the green."

    Cejudo is 16-2 during his professional career, with his most recent victory a second-round TKO over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in a bantamweight title defense last May. He retired immediately after the bout.

    Cejudo has expressed interest in returning to the Octagon.

    "I've done everything in MMA," Cejudo told TMZ in June, per Raimondi.

    "I'm satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me backthat would really wake me up in the morning. Other than [boxer] Ryan Garcia, it would be Alexander Volkanovski. That overgrown midget. I would love to make him bend the knee. He's already halfway there."

    Volkanovski is the current UFC featherweight champion. He is 22-1 lifetime (9-0 UFC) with 19 straight wins, including a pair of victories over Max Holloway.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I know I can beat [Volkanovski]," Cejudo told Raimondi on Friday. "[UFC president] Dana White knows I can beat him, and I know that from close sources."

    For his part, Volkanovski doesn't seem particularly interested in a matchup with Cejudo.

    Of note, he told Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie on Sept. 15 that no one has approached him with the opportunity:

    "It's funny, I have a laugh about it, but I don't know how people are taking it, if they really think that I'm not signing some contract that supposedly I'm meant to sign. No one has talked to me about this at all, except Cejudo. I just keep seeing him begging, absolutely begging Dana White to give him a shot."

    Volkanovski then said that the division is loaded with fighters shooting for the No. 1 contender spot and that a match with Cejudo "does not make sense."

    Cejudo can stay retired and be more than satisfied with his resume if nothing comes to fruition with Volkanovski. He was in a dominant form at the end of his career, winning his last three fights by TKO.

    Related

      4 Ways Gaethje Can Beat Khabib at UFC 254

      4 Ways Gaethje Can Beat Khabib at UFC 254
      MMA logo
      MMA

      4 Ways Gaethje Can Beat Khabib at UFC 254

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC books Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev, expected to headline Dec. 19

      UFC books Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev, expected to headline Dec. 19
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC books Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev, expected to headline Dec. 19

      Mike Bohn
      via MMA Junkie

      How Khabib Reinvented the Ground and Pound

      Khabib's spin on the classic move is one of the things that makes him elite

      How Khabib Reinvented the Ground and Pound
      MMA logo
      MMA

      How Khabib Reinvented the Ground and Pound

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 254 Predictions 🔮

      B/R staff predict the winners for Saturday's main card headlined by Khabib vs. Gaethje 📲

      UFC 254 Predictions 🔮
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 254 Predictions 🔮

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report