Henry Cejudo: 'Show Me the Money' and I'll End UFC Retirement

Retired UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that UFC has to pay up for him to return back to the Octagon.

"Show me the money," Cejudo said. "That's it. I've got my legacy. My legacy is written. Everybody knows what I'm after. I'm out here chasing green now. That's what I want. I've got all the gold. I want the green."

Cejudo is 16-2 during his professional career, with his most recent victory a second-round TKO over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in a bantamweight title defense last May. He retired immediately after the bout.

Cejudo has expressed interest in returning to the Octagon.

"I've done everything in MMA," Cejudo told TMZ in June, per Raimondi.

"I'm satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back—that would really wake me up in the morning. Other than [boxer] Ryan Garcia, it would be Alexander Volkanovski. That overgrown midget. I would love to make him bend the knee. He's already halfway there."

Volkanovski is the current UFC featherweight champion. He is 22-1 lifetime (9-0 UFC) with 19 straight wins, including a pair of victories over Max Holloway.

"I know I can beat [Volkanovski]," Cejudo told Raimondi on Friday. "[UFC president] Dana White knows I can beat him, and I know that from close sources."

For his part, Volkanovski doesn't seem particularly interested in a matchup with Cejudo.

Of note, he told Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie on Sept. 15 that no one has approached him with the opportunity:

"It's funny, I have a laugh about it, but I don't know how people are taking it, if they really think that I'm not signing some contract that supposedly I'm meant to sign. No one has talked to me about this at all, except Cejudo. I just keep seeing him begging, absolutely begging Dana White to give him a shot."

Volkanovski then said that the division is loaded with fighters shooting for the No. 1 contender spot and that a match with Cejudo "does not make sense."

Cejudo can stay retired and be more than satisfied with his resume if nothing comes to fruition with Volkanovski. He was in a dominant form at the end of his career, winning his last three fights by TKO.