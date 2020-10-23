Lakers' Rob Pelinka Talks LeBron James, Anthony Davis' Successful Relationship

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Anyone who saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis interact both on and off the court as they led the Purple and Gold to a championship inside the Walt Disney World Resort could guess they have a strong relationship, and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka confirmed as much Friday during an appearance on The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I think that both LeBron and AD have approached their partnership and their relationship through that lens of, like, I wanna do everything I can to help the other guy," Pelinka said.

Whether the Lakers would land Davis or not in a trade during the 2018-19 campaign hovered over their entire season, and they ultimately missed the playoffs entirely.

It didn't take long for that to turn around when Pelinka and the rest of the front office traded Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans for the University of Kentucky product, as the Lakers immediately established themselves as one of the best teams in the league with AD and James playing together.

They elevated their partnership even more in the postseason and lost just one game in each of their three Western Conference playoff series before defeating the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals.

LeBron captured the NBA Finals MVP by initiating much of the offense and averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, while Davis anchored the team's interior defense throughout the postseason and also played hero with a key buzzer-beater during the Western Conference Finals victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That their relationship is so strong is notable since Davis' future could be a primary storyline this offseason.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported he planned on declining his player option for 2020-21 with the intention of re-signing with Los Angeles. That relationship with James will surely play a factor in his decision-making process.

"You see the work and preparation LeBron puts in every day, and you understand why this is his 10th NBA Finals appearance," Davis said before the Lakers won the title, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "He never stops. I plan to follow this motherf--ker to hopefully nine more Finals. We're all ready to go."

That's one championship down and nine to go for the LeBron-AD partnership.