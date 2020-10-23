Army-Navy Moved to West Point Due to COVID-19; 1st On-Campus Matchup Since 1943

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The traditional Army-Navy game, which was scheduled to be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this year, will reportedly take place on Army's campus in West Point, New York, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic reported the news Friday, noting the game was moved because of "attendance limits placed on outdoor events in the state of Pennsylvania that would not allow the entire Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend."

It will mark the first time the game takes place on campus since 1943.

