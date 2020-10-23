Bulls Security Guard John Capps' 6 Championship Rings Auction for $255,840

MICHAEL CONROY/Associated Press

The estate of former Chicago Bulls security guard John Capps auctioned his six championship rings from the NBA franchise's 1990s dynasty for a combined $255,840 on Thursday.

Chris Bumbaca of USA Today reported the rings were sold individually by Huggins & Scott Auctions through an online bidding process. Here are the year-by-year sale prices:

1991: $39,360

1992: $47,970

1993: $45,510

1996: $24,600

1997: $49,200

1998: $49,200

Capps was a member of the Bulls organization from 1966 through his death in 2018. He was featured in ESPN's The Last Dance documentary about the '90s Bulls earlier this year.

In April, former Chicago forward Scottie Pippen jokingly explained to ESPN's Rachel Nichols that Capps became a popular gambling buddy with Michael Jordan, though MJ obtained some insider knowledge:

Capps had said the Bulls' first title in 1991, when they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the Finals, was the one that stood out most.

"Winning that first one in L.A.," he told Sam Smith of NBA.com. "Being an average team for so long. It was great for those guys."

Capps was a Marine and a Chicago police officer before joining the Bulls.