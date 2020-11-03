Fantasy Booking The Undertaker's Return at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Credit: WWE.com

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990 as a surprise member of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team.

Thankfully, he wasn't booked to emerge from the giant egg that spawned the Gobbledy Gooker on the same show. That was one of WWE's biggest flops of all time, while The Deadman became one of its best-ever creations.

The Undertaker's legendary career celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and has been key to the marketing for this year's Survivor Series on Nov. 22.

WWE hasn't said in what fashion The Phenom will appear, if at all, which means we're free to speculate and fantasy book whatever scenarios we can think of.

With that in mind, here are several things The Undertaker can do at the pay-per-view, both in and out of the ring.

The Non-Wrestling Scenario

The tamest and, sadly, most realistic outcome, is that The Undertaker will do nothing in the ring at all.

After his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, the entire documentary series The Last Ride was dedicated to telling fans he was done and wouldn't be stepping back inside the squared circle.

An era in which The Undertaker is no longer wrestling is hard to fathom, but he doesn't have to wrestle a match to make his presence known. After all, he's made a career of being ominous with just the sound of a gong and the lights going out.

Fans should be happy with him doing anything at all. Having him pop up to chokeslam a heel who badmouths his legacy is good enough.

Styles would be a good candidate for that role, as he should have lingering resentment for his loss earlier this year. However, he's on Team Raw for the elimination match and it would be strange for Undertaker to interfere there if it wasn't setting up a rematch.

Seth Rollins is a solid backup option. His "Messiah" gimmick could easily lead to a promo that invokes The Demon of Death Valley's name and unintentionally summons him for vengeance.

As it stands, though, the former universal champion has no place on the card and hasn't been announced for a qualifying match for Team SmackDown.

A random appearance by The Undertaker would take away from the Mysterio family angle, but that storyline is so hammy that it would be a welcome distraction.

The problem with booking him to fight with someone like Lars Sullivan is that it sets up anticipation for an actual clash between the big men. If the veteran is truly done wrestling, there's no need to have him take down a monster.

But if The American Bad Ass shows up to put someone in their place without the implication there's anything more to it, then things should be OK.

The Undertaker has retired several times before, though, and something's tempted him to come back every time. Assuming this is another one of those cases, how could he be set up for a match?

'One More Match' Ideas



Once you play with the idea of The Undertaker coming back for another match, it opens a Pandora's box. Does that mean he'll have another one after this at WrestleMania 37, too? Or would this really be his finale?

If it's his very last match, he would have to be in the main event against someone worthy of that honor. But there aren't many Superstars on that level anymore.

Styles had his shot with the Boneyard match, and without fans, it seems superfluous to repeat that feud.

Roman Reigns took out The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. That would have been a fitting end if the match hadn't been so rough. Now, with The Tribal Chief focusing on his family issues, stepping aside to fight The Phenom would feel strange.

Perhaps the best idea would be for The Legend Killer to strike again.

Randy Orton has been on a tear this year while taking out legends and embracing his more sadistic side.

The company has put the WWE belt on him for a reason, and clearly there are plans to make him a focal point for his inevitable rematch against Edge at WrestleMania 37.

If The Viper were to take out The Undertaker on his anniversary, he would make good on his promise from WrestleMania 21: There's no bigger legend for him to "kill" than The Deadman.

Unfortunately, though, Orton is already scheduled to face Reigns, which means this won't be happening.

The only alternative worth investing in would be Bray Wyatt, which would make a lot of sense.

The Fiend has been tying up loose ends and getting revenge for previous losses throughout his career. The Undertaker beat Wyatt at WrestleMania 31, so there is some unfinished business there.

Taking out the man who has been called "The Conscience of WWE" would be a major coup for Wyatt. It would effectively be a passing of the torch to the new ruler of darkness in professional wrestling.

Since The Fiend has no title and wouldn't be a team player to fight on Raw's behalf in the elimination match, he would have to be the go-to option for a special exhibition match to feature The Undertaker.

Then, after suffering a loss that involves all the mysticism and wonder befitting The Demon of Death Valley, he would make his exit from WWE and finally rest in peace.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.