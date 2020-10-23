Bulls Rumors: Latest on Tyrese Haliburton, Deni Avdija, More NBA Draft Buzz

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

New Chicago Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has a big offseason ahead of him, starting with the NBA draft on Nov. 18.

The Bulls own the fourth overall pick after jumping up in the draft lottery, though there has been little to suggest they have zeroed in on any particular subset of prospects.

In fact, there is a possibility the Bulls could trade back. Chicago's roster seems to be missing a defensive-minded wing, and a number of those archetypes are expected to go later in the lottery or the middle of the first round.

However, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported rival teams feel the Bulls should be interested in Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Indeed, Haliburton's skill set would seem to be a match for the Bulls. The wiry guard averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in his sophomore season with the Cyclones. Haliburton also shot nearly 42 percent from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per game.

Although LaMelo Ball is widely regarded as the highest upside guard in the draft, Haliburton might be among the most pro-ready prospects. He is possibly the most well-balanced scorer at the guard spot, ranking third in the Big 12 in transition scoring and fifth in spot up scoring, per NBA.com

At 6'5", Haliburton has the size to see over opposing point guards, and he leverages this size and court vision to find teammates for easy buckets. He also excels in pick and roll, ranking first in the Big 12 in points created out of those offensive sets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Haliburton's size and length also give him an advantage on the defensive end. He has active hands and disrupts passing lanes while picking up all over the floor.

Chicago could use a strong defensive guard to offset some of the deficiencies of Zach LaVine on that end, especially considering the Bulls could lose Kris Dunn in restricted free agency. But the team might also be eager to give 2019 first-round pick Coby White increased minutes after he finished the season with a flurry of scoring and offensive playmaking.

If the Bulls are interested in Haliburton, they would have to decide whether they feel he can function off the ball or if he needs to be on the ball. Perhaps more importantly, will he be the best player available?

Karnisovas used those words to describe Chicago's draft strategy in an interview with NBA.com's Sam Smith in August, and it is for that reason Wasserman suggested the Bulls will select Maccabi Tel Aviv teenager Deni Avdija if he is still available at No. 4.

Wasserman noted Avdija is drawing rave reviews for his "driving, passing and shot-making skills." The Bulls might be wary of his shooting struggles, both from the perimeter and the free-throw line.

However, Karnisovas—who spent years as an international scout—is likely to have a good feel for Avdija's game and upside. He might also be a more natural fit for Chicago than Haliburton in terms of being a creative wing player who competes defensively.

But there is no guaranteeing Avdija will fall to the No. 4 pick. In fact, Ethan Strauss of The Athletic reported the Golden State Warriors (who own the second pick) met with Avdija on Thursday in Atlanta, and were "blown away" by his character and work ethic. The Dubs might still be a candidate to trade down. But if they stay put, it is possible the Warriors select Avdija.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Warriors have scouted Avdija for years, and they seem enamored after getting a closer look on Thursday.

Karnisovas will have to pivot if Avdija is his top target and is selected before the Bulls are on the clock. Rivals believe Chicago should target Haliburton, though it remains to be seen whether Bulls brass feels he can mesh with the current roster.

All stats obtained via Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.