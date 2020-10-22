Russell Wilson on Antonio Brown Rumors: Seahawks Would Be 'Great Place' for WR

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Count Russell Wilson among those who believe Antonio Brown would be an ideal fit for the Seattle Seahawks.

With Brown's eight-game suspension coming to an end, there is a chance he will sign with Seattle or another team in the near future. As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk shared, Wilson thinks the culture of Seattle would help Brown as he potentially returns to the field:

"Most of the conversations I've had with most his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day. He came ready and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to. I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well."

That Wilson spoke positively about Brown possibly joining the Seahawks is notable because head coach Pete Carroll suggested that is in play while appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) on Wednesday night:

"The thing I can tell you about it, competitively, [G.M. John Schneider is] in on everything. He knows everybody in the league, he knows what's going on, he's kept us involved and has made marvelous moves over the years. We'll see how this one—you know, we're there, we're in it and we know what's happening. It isn't settled yet and we don't know where it is going to go but we're always on the ready to compete to get guys and so this is one of those chances and we'll see what happens."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Seattle was one of the teams interested in signing Brown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brown even ran routes and caught passes from Wilson in July:

There is no questioning Brown's ability on the field. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection who has seven seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards on his resume. The idea of him running routes alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is surely worrisome for the rest of the NFC.

However, Brown hasn't played since appearing in one game for the New England Patriots in September 2019 and was suspended for violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

He pleaded no contest to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanors after he allegedly physically assaulted a delivery truck driver at his house in Hollywood, Florida, in January.

What's more, one of Brown's former trainers, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against him in September 2019 in which she said he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018.

In September 2019, Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko reported a different woman said the wide receiver made unwanted sexual advances toward her. In a follow-up report, the woman told Klemko she received "intimidating" texts from Brown following the first story.

The Patriots released Brown following the reporting by Klemko. The suspension came as a result of the alleged assault in January as well as the allegations in Klemko's reports.