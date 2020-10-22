LeBron James, Giannis, Anthony Davis Headline Fresh NBA 2K21 Ratings

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

NBA 2K21 began releasing its newest player ratings with the 2019-20 season officially in the books, and yet again Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tops the list with a 98.

Below are the other updated rankings that the video game released on Thursday:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97

Anthony Davis: 96

James Harden: 96

Kevin Durant: 95

Stephen Curry: 95

Damian Lillard: 95

Luka Doncic: 94

Jimmy Butler: 93

Kyrie Irving: 90

Jayson Tatum: 90

Klay Thompson: 89

Paul George: 88

Donovan Mitchell: 88

Devin Booker: 88

Trae Young: 88

Rudy Gobert: 87

Jamal Murray: 87

Kemba Walker: 86

Jaylen Brown: 86

Zion Williamson: 86

Danny Green: 76

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 76

Alex Caruso: 75

Of course, one of the best parts of NBA 2K's yearly rankings release is some of the NBA's star players being about as happy with their placement as the game's player base currently is with an unskippable advertisement or a history of microtransactions.

Thursday's unhappy player was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, with an assist from Memphis Grizzlies Rookie of the Year Ja Morant:

It wasn't a surprise to see James up at the top after another spectacular season and a title in his second year with the Lakers. The same goes for two-time defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and superstar Anthony Davis right behind him. One of the surprises was Paul George at an 88, below Klay Thompson (89). That seems a bit harsh on George, who had a shaky postseason but remains one of the NBA's best two-way players.

It will be fascinating to see where some of the league's other stars fall on the rankings, from George's teammate Kawhi Leonard to big men like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns. Other star players to not yet have a released ranking revealed include Ben Simmons, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Russell Westbrook, Pascal Siakam and Jrue Holiday.

NBA 2K21 is presently available on all current-gen systems and will release for next generation on Nov. 10 (XBox Series X and S) and Nov. 12 (PlayStation 5).