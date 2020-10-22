UFC 254 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

5 of 6

John Locher/Associated Press

Tom Taylor

All signs point to Jared Cannonier getting a crack at UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya if he beats Robert Whittaker in the UFC 254 co-main event. Cannonier wants that opportunity, Adesanya has welcomed it, and UFC President Dana White is on board with the matchup, too. It's almost being treated as a certainty.



Has the world gone crazy? Have people forgotten how good Whittaker is? Sure, he suffered a pretty tough L to Adesanya in 2019, but there's really no shame in that. He's still one of the best fighters in the world—at any weight—and is more than capable of outdueling Cannonier this weekend.

Cannonier definitely has him beat in the power department, but other than that, Whittaker is the better fighter in every facet of the game. So long as he fights smart—which he almost always does—he's got this one in the bag. I expect him to take his time in the early going, being careful not to chow down on a Cannonier knuckle sandwich, then crank it up in the second half with decisive results.



Whittaker, TKO, Rd. 3

Kelsey McCarson

Heavy's Stephen McCaugherty and I were talking about this fight on our recent Heavy on UFC live streams on Facebook, and I had to admit to him that I was looking past Whittaker in this fight for what amounts to no good reason.

Sure, Cannonier has enjoyed a solid run since he moved down to 185 pounds, but Whittaker will easily be his toughest test at middleweight to date. On top of that, "Bobby Knuckles" is a complete fighter. He's still just 29 years old and is probably on his way to another run toward UFC gold. Cannonier will make him work for it, but I like Whittaker to score the decision win.

Whittaker via unanimous decision.





Jonathan Snowden



Middleweight champion Adesanya would love to see Cannonier across the cage from him for his next title defense. The former heavyweight is undefeated at 185 pounds and finally appears to have found the perfect weight class in the second half of his 30s.



There's one small problem standing in the way of this fresh matchup for gold and glory—former champion Whittaker.



Whittaker rebounded from his loss by dispatching Darren Till in July. To my eyes, he'd lost a step. Earning a UFC title shot and then defending your claim is a real meat grinder. Few come out of the experience the same fighter they were going in. If past is prologue, Whittaker will never completely regain his form.



Cannonier via unanimous decision.