World Series 2020 Updated TV Schedule and Live-Stream Coverage Guide
October 22, 2020
Thanks to a two-homer night from Brandon Lowe, the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 to tie this World Series at 1-1.
Lowe came into the game riding a hitting slump, but he found his swing at the right time with two big-time dingers.
The 26-year old second basemen went yard in the first inning off Tony Gonsolin to put the Rays on top 1-0. He went deep again in the bottom of the fifth off Dustin May for a two-run home run to extend his club's lead to 5-0.
"Yeah, those felt really good," Lowe told ESPN's Jeff Passan. "It felt great to kind of get back and contribute to the team. They've been doing so well for the past month. It felt really good to get back and actually start doing stuff again."
Blake Snell was dominant on the mound for 4.2 innings, but it was Lowe who was the game-breaker for Tampa Bay.
Next up for Game 3 is the pitching matchup between the Dodgers' Walker Buehler and the Rays' Charlie Morton.
A chance to go up 2-1 in the Fall Classic is on the table for both ballclubs. Here's how to catch a momentum-shifting game.
2020 World Series Schedule
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles 8, Tampa Bay 3
Game 2: Wednesday, October 21: Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles 4
Game 3: Friday, October 23
Game 4: Saturday, October 24
Game 5: Sunday, October 25
Game 6: Tuesday, October 27*
Game 7: Wednesday, October 28*
All games scheduled for 8:08 pm EST
*denotes if necessary
TV and Live-Stream Information
All games will be televised on Fox and available to stream on either Fox's official website or Fox Sports Go.
Buehler and Morton Face-Off in Game 3
The series is tied at 1-1, so Game 3 isn't a must-win for either team, but there's a lot to be said for gaining the edge in the Fall Classic.
With so much on the line, this will already be a must-see battle between two top-tier pitchers. But then there's quite a bit of intrigue, too.
The last time Morton faced the Dodgers was in the 2017 World Series as a member of the Houston Astros. He went four innings for the win and clinched the now much-debated Commissioner's Trophy for the Astros.
That history alone is enough motivation for L.A. to seek revenge on Morton, so their hitters will be out to bounce back with some bat-cracking line drives.
For his part, though, Buehler will be coming off of five days of rest and will be ready to show that he's on the other side of his blister issue.
If he pitches like he did in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, the Rays will have a long night.
Morton has been Mr. October, but Buehler is an ace in his own right and is on a mission. He'll be joined by the entire Dodgers' bullpen, who don't want to relive the past or feel the heat they felt in Game 2.
L.A. not having Buehler pitch in Game 2 might have been a major misstep, but they have the talent and resources to make that up on Friday night.
