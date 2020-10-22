World Series 2020 Updated TV Schedule and Live-Stream Coverage Guide

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Thanks to a two-homer night from Brandon Lowe, the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 to tie this World Series at 1-1.

Lowe came into the game riding a hitting slump, but he found his swing at the right time with two big-time dingers.

The 26-year old second basemen went yard in the first inning off Tony Gonsolin to put the Rays on top 1-0. He went deep again in the bottom of the fifth off Dustin May for a two-run home run to extend his club's lead to 5-0.

"Yeah, those felt really good," Lowe told ESPN's Jeff Passan. "It felt great to kind of get back and contribute to the team. They've been doing so well for the past month. It felt really good to get back and actually start doing stuff again."

Blake Snell was dominant on the mound for 4.2 innings, but it was Lowe who was the game-breaker for Tampa Bay.

Next up for Game 3 is the pitching matchup between the Dodgers' Walker Buehler and the Rays' Charlie Morton.

A chance to go up 2-1 in the Fall Classic is on the table for both ballclubs. Here's how to catch a momentum-shifting game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020 World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles 8, Tampa Bay 3