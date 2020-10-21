    Jack Harlow Teases New Single 'Tyler Herro' Dropping October 22

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA - Hip Hop artist Jack Harlow, trying the new Papa John's Papadias at Shaq's Fun House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Miami. (Manuel Mazzanti/AP Images for Papa John's Pizza)
    Manuel Mazzanti/Associated Press

    Tyler Herro spent the entire NBA bubble dropping buckets.

    Now Jack Harlow's about to drop some bars about the Miami Heat rookie.

    The rapper announced his new single, titled "Tyler Herro," will drop Thursday in a Twitter post that features Herro and Harlow doing their own jersey swap.

    There's no word on whether Herro himself will be laying down any rhymes on the track, which is almost certain to set NBA Twitter ablaze.

    Harlow, who ascended to stardom this year with "What's Poppin'," has made a habit of befriending NBA players in recent months. His photo op with Clippers guard Lou Williams at Atlanta's Magic City strip club led to Williams having to quarantine for 10 days upon his return to the bubble and a bevy of jokes at LouWill's expense.

    Hopefully, Harlow's rhymes on his song in honor of Herro do the sweet-shooting guard some justice. Or, at the very least, are meme-worthy for our entertainment. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ballmer: Clippers Blowing 3-1 Lead 'Really Disappointed Me'

      Ballmer: Clippers Blowing 3-1 Lead 'Really Disappointed Me'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ballmer: Clippers Blowing 3-1 Lead 'Really Disappointed Me'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Pelicans Hire Stan Van Gundy 🚨

      Former Magic and Pistons HC agrees to four-year deal to become New Orleans' new head coach

      Pelicans Hire Stan Van Gundy 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pelicans Hire Stan Van Gundy 🚨

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝

      @Jonwass includes three lottery trades from teams who should be working the phones in his latest mock 📲

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Free Agents Whose Value Has Sunk

      Players who enter free agency with fewer options and less earning potential than expected

      NBA Free Agents Whose Value Has Sunk
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Free Agents Whose Value Has Sunk

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report