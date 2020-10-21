Jack Harlow Teases New Single 'Tyler Herro' Dropping October 22

Manuel Mazzanti/Associated Press

Tyler Herro spent the entire NBA bubble dropping buckets.

Now Jack Harlow's about to drop some bars about the Miami Heat rookie.

The rapper announced his new single, titled "Tyler Herro," will drop Thursday in a Twitter post that features Herro and Harlow doing their own jersey swap.

There's no word on whether Herro himself will be laying down any rhymes on the track, which is almost certain to set NBA Twitter ablaze.

Harlow, who ascended to stardom this year with "What's Poppin'," has made a habit of befriending NBA players in recent months. His photo op with Clippers guard Lou Williams at Atlanta's Magic City strip club led to Williams having to quarantine for 10 days upon his return to the bubble and a bevy of jokes at LouWill's expense.

Hopefully, Harlow's rhymes on his song in honor of Herro do the sweet-shooting guard some justice. Or, at the very least, are meme-worthy for our entertainment.