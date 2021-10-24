Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell's Eagles Fantasy Outlook After Miles Sanders Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a key piece of their offense Sunday, with Miles Sanders getting carted back to the locker room and ruled out with an ankle injury.

The third-year running back was slowed by a knee issue in 2020 and among a handful of Eagles players to miss significant time. That allowed fantasy football managers to get a prolonged look at Kenneth Gainwell as the primary ball-carrier.

The Eagles selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. The 5'9" running back had 2,069 yards from scrimmage as a redshirt freshman at Memphis in 2019, so the potential is there.

Gainwell has run for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while catching 15 passes for 123 yards in a limited role.

Given the waiver wire scarcity of running backs who can make a meaningful impact, the rookie is worth a look as a short-term solution. His value immediately craters again, though, when Sanders is back on the field.

For Boston Scott, the outlook is largely unchanged.

Scott finished with 374 yards and one touchdown on the ground while catching 25 passes for 212 yards and one score. He has since fallen to third in the depth chart behind Sanders and Gainwell, giving fantasy managers little reason to consider him.