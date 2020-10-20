    Photographer Sues Texas Mascot Bevo's Owners, More over 2019 Sugar Bowl Injuries

    Bevo XV, Texas' new mascot sits under a mist prior to a NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Austin. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Former Austin American-Statesman photographer Nick Wagner filed a lawsuit Friday against the owners and handlers of Bevo XV, the University of Texas' live mascot, for permanent injuries he suffered while trying to take pictures of the Texas Longhorn steer at the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

    Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported Monday that Wagner, who left his position with the newspaper in May, wants a jury trial in the case and is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.

    Texas faced off with Georgia in the 2019 Sugar Bowl. Before the game, which took place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the handlers for Bevo tried to bring him closer to the Bulldogs' live mascot, Uga, for a photo-op.

    Instead, the steer became aggressive, forcing people to scatter:

    Wagner alleges in the lawsuit he was rammed twice by Bevo, leading to permanent injuries to his neck and back, per Davis. He said the steer's handlers, members of the Silver Spurs Alumni Association, were "unfit or not competent" and that they knew Uga's presence would spark an aggressive reaction.

    Along with Silver Spurs, the lawsuit also names John and Betty Baker, the steer's owners.

    Texas defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 28-21, and new safety measures were put in place for when Bevo traveled to road games, beginning with the 2019 season.

