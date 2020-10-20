    Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says He's 'OK' with DC Mike Nolan Amid Defensive Struggles

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) talks with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he is "OK" with Mike Nolan remaining the team's defensive coordinator despite the team's struggles. 

    "I like the way we came out last night defensively. I thought we had a good plan for the skills of Murray and what the Cardinals presented us. These aren't excuses," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News).

    The Cowboys are allowing an NFL-high 36.3 points per game and are 27th in yards allowed. Football Outsiders' metrics rank Dallas as the 24th defense in the league through the first six weeks.

    Nolan, 61, joined Mike McCarthy's staff this offseason after spending the last three years as the New Orleans Saints' linebackers coach. This is his first stint as a defensive coordinator since a dreary run with the Atlanta Falcons from 2012-2014. 

    McCarthy has expressed "very high confidence" in Nolan, despite him not having spearheaded a top-10 defense since his first season in Atlanta. 

    The Cowboys are one of the NFL's biggest disappointments at 2-4, but they are managing to lead the NFC East, which has been the worst division in football in 2020. With Dak Prescott out for the season and Andy Dalton struggling as the spot starter, Nolan turning around the defense will be take on an even greater importance moving forward. 

