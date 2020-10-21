5 Moves the Dallas Cowboys Need to Make to Fix This Mess

0 of 5

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Were the NFC East not such a spectacular mess, the conversation around the Dallas Cowboys would center on the long-term outlook despite the 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football that bumped them to 2-4.

Instead, there's still some odd dash of hope.

Despite tying for the worst loss ever at AT&T Stadium and some historical defensive ineptitude, the Cowboys technically remain atop an NFC East boasting three teams with one win apiece. That the team could lead a division with a minus-45 point differential says it all about an almost humorous situation.

From getting back to basics to even changing up the lineups, there are a handful of things the Cowboys can do to start turning around the brutal start to the Mike McCarthy era.