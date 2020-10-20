Former Iowa Football Players' Lawyer Responds to School Rejecting Demands

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons released a statement Monday on behalf of eight Black former Iowa football players after the school rejected an offer to settle their racial discrimination allegations out of court.

Eric Olson of the Associated Press provided the update from Solomon-Simmons after the Hawkeyes program refused to pay the group a $20 million settlement or fire head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta. The program also released a confidential letter sent on behalf of the players detailing their complaints to the school.

"In response, it appears Iowa released our confidential letter to the media with the sole intention of trying to shame and intimidate our courageous clients," Solomon-Simmons said. "It did not work. In fact, Iowa's move has not only strengthened the resolve of our clients to continue to stand up for their rights and the rights of their teammates."

The former players involved are Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley and Andre Harris, per Olson.

Their $20 million settlement would have included $10 million for pain and suffering and loss of opportunities and earning capacity, and $10 million to set up a fund to compensate other Iowa athletes who've dealt with discrimination at the school, according to the AP.

Solomon-Simmons previously said the players would file a joint lawsuit against the school if the settlement proposal was rejected.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Our monetary demand for our clients and the over 100 other impacted African-American athletes may be shortsightedly characterized as a money-grab by some," he said. "But our demand is just because the need for vindication and accountability is just. The need for meaningful change, and not mere administrative shuffles of Black employees for the sake of public relations, is just."

In July, an independent review of the football program by Kansas City-based law firm Husch Blackwell found it "perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity" and allowed for a "small group of coaches" to demean players, per Robert Read of the Daily Iowan.

"I have read the report, and it is clear that the climate and culture must and will change within our football program," school president Bruce Harreld said. "Our student-athletes must have the ability to be true to themselves, and we cannot and will not tolerate a systemic process that inhibits authenticity."

Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle parted ways with the program in June following allegations of bullying players and differential treatment based on race.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday when they visit Ross-Ade Stadium to take on Purdue.