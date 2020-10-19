Michigan State's Luke Fulton, Charles Willekes Suspended After September Arrests

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Michigan State football players Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have both been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after getting arrested in September, according to Matt Wentzel of MLive.com.

Fulton was charged with aggravated assault related to a criminal complaint on Sept. 8 in East Lansing, but later accepted a plea for misdemeanor assault and battery. Willekes was arrested regarding the same complaint but his records have been sealed.

Both players will have their records sealed as long as they complete the conditions of their sentence under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Fulton and Willekes will also avoid any jail time provided they complete the conditions of their plea agreements.

Fulton's lawyer Mike Nichols explained the situation involving his client.

"In order to avoid any misleading information, even though that record is supposed to be sealed at this point in the case, the charge was reduced to assault and battery, which is not an unusual resolution where the person really wasn't really hurt badly," Nichols said.

The Spartans are scheduled to begin their season Saturday against Rutgers after the entire Big Ten conference season was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both players were looking to see more action in 2020 after redshirting during their first season last year.

Willekes is a walk-on who followed in the path of his brother, Kenny Willekes, who was a star last season for Michigan State after totaling 10 sacks and 78 tackles. The younger of the two appeared in one game last year on special teams.

Fulton was a 3-star recruit out of Ohio but is yet to see regular-season action.