Report: Eagles' Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders to Miss Time with Ankle, Knee Injuries

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will miss three to four weeks with an ankle injury while running back Miles Sanders will miss at least Thursday's game against the New York Giants with a knee injury, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Sanders has a timetable of one to two weeks.

Sanders came out of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury after totaling 118 rushing yards on his first eight carries. He has at least 80 rushing yards in four of his five appearances, although injuries continue to hold him back.

The 23-year-old also missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

Though he has 434 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per attempt, the Eagles will once again have to play without him in Week 7 and potentially longer.

Ertz suffered an ankle injury in his team's Week 6 game and was unable to return the rest of the game.

The 29-year-old has been able to avoid major injuries throughout his career, playing at least 14 games in each of his first seven NFL seasons. However, he has been forced to miss some time in four of the last five years.

The season has been a disappointment even when on the field so far, totaling just 178 yards on 24 catches with one touchdown through six games.

Though Ertz has gotten a lot of playing time and seen plenty of targets, he has been unable to connect with Carson Wentz the way he has in the past. The veteran entered the season with at least 70 catches and 800 receiving yards in each of the last five years.

With injuries to other pass-catchers like DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have been especially desperate for help in the passing attack.

The latest issues put Philadelphia in an even tougher spot as the team tries to overcome the slow start to the season. Richard Rodgers could be in for a bigger role at tight end while the starter is unavailable. Boston Scott will get snaps at running back, although he only had two rushing attempts Sunday even with Sanders missing time.