NBA Stars Who Need a Trade Now More Than Ever

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Drummond played just eight games with the Cavs following a trade from the Detroit Pistons, but his stay in Cleveland may not last all that much longer

"I don't think [Drummond and the Cavs] will last long," one former NBA general manager previously told Bleacher Report. "I could see them trading him to a team this [offseason] if he agrees to pick up his option. They could also do a sign-and-trade if he agrees to a new long-term deal. I don't think he'll be in Cleveland for long."

Drummond has a $28.8 million player option for the 2020-21 season, money he almost certainly wouldn't see from any other team in free agency.

His age (27) puts him slightly above the core of Collin Sexton (21), Darius Garland (20) and Kevin Porter Jr. (20), which means Drummond will be in his 30s before this Cavs team is realistically competing for a championship again. For a two-time All-Star who just led the NBA in rebounding for the fourth time in five years, that seems like way too long to wait.

That doesn't mean Drummond should be pushing for a trade right this minute, of course.

He's still got a chance to put up big numbers on a team that could lose backup center Tristan Thompson to free agency, which would elevate his stock leading into the 2021 offseason.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, waiting for a deal may be what's best for the Cavaliers, as well: "Multiple league sources believe the Cavs' best chance for a trade would be at the deadline, sending him to a contender looking for an additional piece with no financial commitment beyond the 2020-21 season. That gives rival executives a chance to evaluate where they stand financially and competitively."

Drummond was a low-cost acquisition for the Cavaliers (John Henson, Brandon Knight, 2023 second-round pick), but he ultimately doesn't make sense for the future of the team.