4 Takeaways from Green Bay Packers' Week 6 Loss

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

After rolling over the competition for their first four games, the Green Bay Packers came out of the bye week and got flattened by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Green Bay's Week 6 loss was a disheartening and one-sided affair. After going up 10-0 in the first quarter, the Packers fell apart. Aaron Rodgers tossed two critical interceptions, and the offense failed to again produce points. Tampa went on a 38-0 run over the final three periods.

While one loss won't define Green Bay's 2020 campaign, it does bring a couple of key issues to light. One of the biggest is that the Packers are no shoo-in for the NFC North division title. We'll examine that potential problem and the other top takeaways from their first loss of the season here.