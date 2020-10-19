5 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 6 Loss

5 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 6 LossOctober 19, 2020
It took 13 days for the New England Patriots to get back on the field for a game after dealing with numerous positive COVID-19 tests within the organization. They hadn't been on the practice field much, either, after their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was pushed back a week.
When the Pats finally did take on the Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, it wasn't their best showing. New England lost 18-12, failing to complete a late comeback attempt after a quiet start to the contest. The Patriots had only three points entering the fourth quarter, and although they made it a one-possession game, they turned over the ball at the Broncos' 24-yard line with 54 seconds remaining.
New England fell to 2-3, which puts it in third place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Miami Dolphins (3-3).
Here are five takeaways from the Pats' home loss Sunday.
Cam Newton Made Plays to Make It Close
Newton was one of the Patriots players who tested positive for COVID-19, but he was asymptomatic and returned to practice earlier once he was cleared to do so. Still, Newton hadn't played in a game since Week 3, as he missed New England's Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs following the positive test.
Early against the Broncos on Sunday, Newton couldn't help get the Patriots offense going. He threw a pair of first-half interceptions, and New England also lost a fumble late in the third quarter, which allowed Denver to capitalize on field position and build an 18-3 lead.
But when the game came down to the wire, Newton made sure the Patriots were in it. He finished 17-of-25 for 157 yards to go along with 10 carries for 76 yards and a rushing score, New England's lone touchdown of the day. Newton also became the second NFL quarterback to amass 5,000 career rushing yards, joining Michael Vick.
This is Newton's first season in the Patriots offense, and it couldn't have helped that he was away from the team for so long. It's an encouraging sign, though, that he continues to be a playmaker and have New England in games late, as the results could begin to swing the other way later in the season.
The Offensive Line Isn't in Great Shape
Right guard Shaq Mason and center James Ferentz are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Center David Andrews is still out after undergoing surgery on his right thumb in September. And the hits didn't stop coming for the New England offensive line Sunday.
Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is dealing with an ankle injury, which he suffered in the first quarter against the Broncos. The line already had to be shifted for the game, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn was moved to left guard and rookie Justin Herron (a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft) started at left tackle. After Eluemunor's departure, Hjalte Froholdt came into the game at right guard and Michael Onwenu slid over to right tackle.
Still, Denver had only two sacks. And these youngsters got playing time, which could be invaluable if New England's offensive line continues to be banged up in the weeks ahead.
"It was a big challenge," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, according to Steve Hewitt of the Boston Globe. "Playing without guys, getting guys hurt, moving them around, had some guys that haven't played together much, haven't practiced together much, so we need to get on the field. We need to practice. We need to develop some continuity as a team but especially there."
A Quiet Day for Wide Receivers
Newton completed 17 passes, and eight of those went to running back James White (who turned them into 65 yards). Newton also had more receiving yards (16) than two of the Patriots' starting wide receivers: Julian Edelman (8 yards) and N'Keal Harry (none).
That's not to say Newton didn't try to get them the ball. Edelman was targeted six times, but he hauled in only two receptions. Harry had two targets, but he was held without a reception. Other than White, Damiere Byrd was New England's leading receiver with three catches for 38 yards.
It hasn't been a great start to 2020 for the New England receiving corps. Edelman is leading the way with 302 yards, but 179 of those came in a Week 2 loss on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. And with a young, inexperienced starter at tight end (Ryan Izzo), there are a few players on offense for New England who have yet to prove themselves.
Perhaps the Patriots could look to add another playmaker for Newton to utilize before Nov. 3's trade deadline.
Defense's Strong Showing Kept Game Interesting
Another reason the Patriots had a chance to win late? The play of their defense, which is something people have come to expect from the unit, especially when it's not going up against one of the top offenses in the league.
The Broncos made field goals on each of their first six drives, two of which came after Pats turnovers that put them in range. It's not great for a defense to give up scores on that many consecutive drives, but given the circumstances, it could have been much worse.
Denver's next two drives ended with punts, and its two thereafter were halted by New England interceptions (one apiece for J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones). Those plays allowed the Pats offense to be in position to make the game close late and have a chance to try to win it.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, was cleared to play earlier after his positive COVID-19 test, and he and the New England defense held the Broncos to 299 total yards. This is a strong defense again this year, which could help New England get its season back on track.
Unfamiliar Territory for Most of Bill Belichick Era
This is the first time that the Patriots have had a losing record this deep into a season since 2002. That year, their third with Belichick at the helm, they were 3-4 after Week 8. He had only led the Patriots to one Super Bowl championship at that point, so the dynasty hadn't begun.
Of course, for every season after that (until now), Belichick had future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to lean on. The Patriots still have talented players this season (including Brady's successor, Newton), but it's still unfamiliar territory for this team and many members of the organization.
The positive for New England? There are still 11 games to play, which includes five against AFC East opponents. Two of those are also against first-place Buffalo.
So the Patriots have time to overcome this early adversity, particularly if they can continue to win their division games.