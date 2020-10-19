5 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 6 Loss

0 of 5

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

It took 13 days for the New England Patriots to get back on the field for a game after dealing with numerous positive COVID-19 tests within the organization. They hadn't been on the practice field much, either, after their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was pushed back a week.

When the Pats finally did take on the Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, it wasn't their best showing. New England lost 18-12, failing to complete a late comeback attempt after a quiet start to the contest. The Patriots had only three points entering the fourth quarter, and although they made it a one-possession game, they turned over the ball at the Broncos' 24-yard line with 54 seconds remaining.

New England fell to 2-3, which puts it in third place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Miami Dolphins (3-3).

Here are five takeaways from the Pats' home loss Sunday.