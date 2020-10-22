    Eagles' DeSean Jackson Carted off vs. Giants with Apparent Leg Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson suffered an apparent right leg injury while returning a punt late in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football

    The three-time Pro Bowl wideout was carted off the field after being helped to the sidelines following a late hit by New York.

    A hamstring problem had limited the 33-year-old to three games this season. He finally made his return against the Giants in Week 7, recording three catches for 34 yards while rushing for another 12 yards.

    The Eagles offense was almost unrecognizable toward the end of 2019 thanks to a slew of injuries to key players. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, 2020 has been more of the same. Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders and Jalen Reagor have all missed varying amounts of time.

    As a result, the 1-4-1 Eagles are struggling to contend in the NFL's worst division this season. Whoever claims the NFC East may not need a winning record to do so.

    On its own, missing Jackson isn't enough to drastically change Philadelphia's outlook. Taken in tandem with the team's numerous other absences, he is another valuable veteran head coach Doug Pederson can ill afford to be without.

