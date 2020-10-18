College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 7

0 of 4

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

After a brutal afternoon for the SEC saw Auburn and Tennessee both upended by unranked foes, Saturday's slate ended with a heavyweight showdown between title contenders Alabama and Georgia.

Following a shaky performance against Ole Miss last week where they allowed 48 points, the Crimson Tide reasserted itself as one of the nation's elite with a convincing 41-24 victory over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Clemson flexed its muscles in the ACC with a staggering 73-7 victory over Georgia Tech, then watched North Carolina suffer its first loss of the season in a 31-28 shocker against a previously floundering Florida State team.

Those losses mean that Group of Five standouts Cincinnati, BYU and SMU should continue to climb the rankings, while still-undefeated Coastal Carolina, Marshall and Liberty have an increasingly compelling case for national attention.

Our five-man panel of B/R experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—was tasked with sorting through the weekend's action and submitting a Top 25 ballot for Week 7. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second place vote is worth 24 points, etc.

B/R Week 7 Top 25

1. Clemson (Last Week: 1)

2. Alabama (3)

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Georgia (2)

5. Notre Dame (5)

6. Penn State (7)

T-7. Oklahoma State (9)

T-7. Oregon (8)

9. Texas A&M (T-11)

10. Miami (14)

11. BYU (15)

T-12. Cincinnati (10)

T-12. Wisconsin (T-11)

14. Florida (13)

15. North Carolina (6)

16. SMU (16)

17. Minnesota (T-19)

18. Michigan (T-19)

19. Iowa State (22)

20. West Virginia (23)

21. Coastal Carolina (NR)

22. Virginia Tech (NR)

23. Marshall (NR)

24. Arkansas (NR)

25. USC (25)

Others receiving votes: UAB, Liberty, NC State, Memphis, Kansas State

