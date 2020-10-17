Isaiah Spiller Scores Two TDs as No. 11 Texas A&M Beats Mississippi State 28-14

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Texas A&M followed a high-scoring upset over Florida a week ago with a defensive masterclass against Mississippi State on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Aggies won a physical matchup against the Bulldogs, 28-14, behind a stifling defense and two touchdowns from star running back Isaiah Spiller.

It took a wild pick-six in the third quarter by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes to finally get the Bulldogs on the board.

Two weeks ago, Alabama thoroughly outclassed Texas A&M (3-1), calling into question whether this team could compete for an SEC title. Two wins later, however, and the Aggies appear to be for real.

Mississippi State (1-3) is trending in the exact opposite direction, with three straight losses since opening the season with an upset win over LSU. And for the second straight week, starter K.J. Costello found himself benched midway through the game in favor of Will Rogers. The ship is sinking in Mike Leach's maiden SEC voyage.

Key Stats

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M: 18 carries for 114 yards and two scores; two catches for 19 yards

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M: 13-of-23 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and an interception

Chase Lane, Texas A&M: Two catches for 70 yards and a score

K.J. Costello, Mississippi State: 15-of-22 for 99 yards, an interception and a lost fumble

Will Rogers, Mississippi State: 15-of-18 for 120 yards and a touchdown

Malik Heath, Mississippi State: Five catches for 57 yards and a score

Isaiah Spiller Is The Man

Yet again, the Texas A&M star running back led the way, rushing for over 100 yards for the third time this season. It's no big surprise that Spiller is on his way to 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns after rushing for 946 yards and 10 scores as a freshman last year.

Frankly, Spiller has the look of a player who will be starring on Sundays in a few years.

The Aggies would be wise to keep feeding the rock to Spiller, in other words.

It's Time For Mississippi State To Start Will Rogers

Remember when Costello threw for 623 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions against LSU, becoming a darkhorse Heisman candidate in the process?

How the mighty have fallen...

Since that game, Costello has thrown for one touchdown and eight interceptions to go along with a lost fumble on Saturday. Yikes. The problem for the Bulldogs is that Rogers is a true freshman who came into Saturday with two interceptions in 15 passing attempts.

The Bulldogs are at the point that they need to just take their lumps with the youngster. He was absolutely better than Costello on Saturday.

What's Next?

Texas A&M has a bye week before hosting Arkansas on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Mississippi State also heads into a bye before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.