Mississippi State's Kylin Hill Reportedly Suspended for Texas A&M Game

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill Reportedly Suspended for Texas A&M GameOctober 17, 2020
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill has reportedly been suspended for his team's game against Texas A&M on Saturday.
"Sources have informed Steve Robertson of GP247 that Hill is serving a team suspension," David H. Murray of 247Sports wrote. "This appears to be a one-week matter and arising from actions and reactions following Mississippi State's loss at Kentucky."
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach spoke about Hill with ESPN's Dawn Davenport (h/t ESPN's Adam Rittenberg), saying: "He won't be dressed out; he won't be on the sideline. No other details."
The senior running back has gained 58 rushing yards on 15 carries this season in addition to 23 catches for 237 yards and a score. He amassed 1,530 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns last year.
Hill tweeted during the game in support of his teammates, praising the defense and notably retweeting a few pregame messages from Mississippi State football's Twitter account:
Jo'quavious Marks took over as the team's No. 1 running back. The freshman entered Saturday with 15 carries for 64 rushing yards and 14 catches for an additional 61 yards.
Losing Hill is a big blow to the Bulldogs' offense. Mississippi State opened the year with a 44-34 win over LSU but has struggled mightily ever since in a 21-14 home loss to Arkansas and a 24-2 defeat at Kentucky. Mississippi State's only points against UK were off a safety.
If Hill's reported suspension is only for one game, then he'll be greeted with a tough matchup upon his return when the Bulldogs visit No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 31.
