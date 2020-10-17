Odell Beckham Jr. to Return to Browns Facility After 2nd Negative COVID-19 Test

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has received clearance to play in Sunday's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after getting his second negative COVID-19 test result since leaving Thursday's practice with an unspecified illness.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the update Saturday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday the decision to send Beckham home even though he hadn't tested positive for the coronavirus came out of an "abundance of caution."

"I think we've been on high alert," Stefanski told reporters. "I think that's just 2020. We just make sure that we're following every protocol there is and keep everybody safe."

He added: "With this day and age, you just have to be so careful in this environment. So just want to make sure we're being proactive in that regard."

Getting Beckham back in time for the key AFC North clash is a major boost.

The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection has recorded 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns through five games in 2020. Pittsburgh did well to contain him last year, however, holding him to seven catches for 89 yards and no scores in two contests.

Beckham and Co. are riding a four-game winning streak that's allowed the Browns (4-1) to keep pace with the Steelers (4-0) and Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in the division race.

Sunday's game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.