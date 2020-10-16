Cowboys' Andy Dalton: My Job Is to Keep Offense 'Exactly How Dak Had It'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Andy Dalton has his own style of play, but he doesn't anticipate the Dallas Cowboys needing to make any changes with him taking over as their starting quarterback.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Dalton said his "job is to keep this thing exactly how Dak (Prescott) had it" before his injury:

"We don't see things changing much. I feel like we can just run this offense. I've been in a lot of different systems and kind of been through it all so I like everything that we're doing and my job is to keep this thing exactly how Dak had it. Dak was playing really well and we don't feel like we want there to be any drop-off since he's not going to be in there."

Prescott's season came to an end in last week's 37-34 win over the New York Giants. He suffered a dislocated and compound fracture to his ankle when it got caught underneath him as Giants cornerback Logan Ryan tackled him.

Dalton has some big shoes to fill as the Cowboys new quarterback. Prescott's 1,690 passing yards through the first four games were the most by any player over any four-game stretch in NFL history.

After taking over for Prescott midway through the third quarter against the Giants, Dalton played well by going 9-of-11 passing for 111 yards and led the offense on a 72-yard drive to set up Greg Zuerlein's game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals will be Dalton's first start since Week 17 last season when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals.