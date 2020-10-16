    Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee Reportedly Fined by SEC for COVID-19 Violations

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 16, 2020
    SEC Championship logo on the field during the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)
    Ric Tapia/Associated Press

    The SEC has fined Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee for not following COVID-19 protocols, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

    Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork confirmed his school's fine to Dellenger.

    SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had reportedly told the conference's 14 schools in a memo that they could be docked $100,000 in revenue if they did not comply with the COVID-19 rules.

    COVID-19 has significantly altered SEC football this week.

    The LSU-Florida game, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. According to the SEC, this was due to "positive tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Florida [football] program."

    ESPN provided more details:

    "Florida has 18 positives among scholarship players and three among walk-ons, athletic director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday. He said the players and staff members who tested positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Stricklin said he did not have an exact number of players who are now under contact-trace quarantine, but when adding in those with the positive cases and non-COVID-related injured players, Florida had less than 50 scholarship players available."

    In addition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19. However, the school reported Friday that Saban was retested and the result was negative. The Georgia-Alabama game is still on, though it is unclear whether Saban will be cleared to coach.

    That isn't the case for Vanderbilt-Missouri after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Commodores' program. The matchup has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, per the SEC.

