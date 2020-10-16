Cowboys' Jerry Jones Open to Hosting McGregor vs. Poirier Fight at AT&T Stadium

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday he's "very open" to having AT&T Stadium host the Jan. 23 UFC card that will feature a fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (via TMZ Sports) that he's a "real admirer" of McGregor.

"[Conor] is special," Jones said. "It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him."

McGregor accepted an offer from UFC President Dana White to face Poirier in January after previously trying to secure a date in November or December. He mentioned Jones in his announcement:

It's a rematch of a 2014 encounter that saw the Irish sensation secure a first-round knockout of his American counterpart.

However, White said Friday it's unlikely the fight will take place at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have been using partial attendance for NFL games amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the UFC isn't interested in limited attendance for any of its upcoming cards.

"We have a very good relationship with Jones for a long time, and we've talked about [the] Dallas, Texas stadium for a while," White told reporters. "We're not going into any arena where we're going to fill a quarter of the arena or half the arena. So when crowds are ready to come back, we'll do crowds again."

AT&T Stadium has a maximum capacity of 105,000, which means even filling a quarter of the stands would represent a bigger crowd than most standard arenas around the world.

Toyota Center in Houston, the last venue outside Las Vegas to hold a major UFC card (UFC 247) before the pandemic, holds a max capacity of 19,000.

McGregor and Poirier would likely command plenty of interest. The Notorious remains one of MMA's biggest draws despite his limited number of fights in recent years, and The Diamond is from nearby Louisiana.

Meanwhile, McGregor's latest UFC return may not last long. He's hinted at a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao after losing a fight to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017 during his first foray into the boxing ring.