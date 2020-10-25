Odell Beckham Jr. Out for Browns vs. Bengals After Suffering Knee Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a left knee injury, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Beckham went down attempting to make a play after a first-quarter Baker Mayfield interception.

The receiver had been sent home from practice ahead of Week 6 as a result of an illness. He did play against the Pittsburgh Steelers that Sunday, catching two passes for 25 yards.

"I think we've been on high alert," head coach Kevin Stefanski said October 15. "I think that's just 2020. We just make sure that we're following every protocol there is and keep everybody safe."

Beckham has often been able to play through injuries, as he did last season when he was limited by a core muscle issue. He played all 16 games but underwent surgery in the offseason.

The 27-year-old was also sidelined by a variety of issues during his time with the New York Giants, most notably an ankle injury that cost him 12 games in 2017.

The New Orleans native has showed he can still be a difference-maker when on the field, as evidenced by his three-touchdown effort in a Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2020, the three-time Pro Bowler has 319 receiving yards with four total touchdowns.

Depth could be an issue for Cleveland if Beckham misses more time, with Jarvis Landry the only other proven receiver on the roster. Rashard Higgins could see more snaps and targets until the team is back to full strength.