WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 16

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 16October 16, 2020
This week's SmackDown continued to build up next week's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but there were also two big returns on Friday's show.
Daniel Bryan was back after being away from the ring for several months, and Goldberg appeared for the first time since losing to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.
We also saw Jeff Hardy take on the recently returned Lars Sullivan. The Street Profits had their first SmackDown tag title defense against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and Roman Reigns had a confrontation with Strowman.
This week also marked The New Day's farewell to the blue brand after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to Raw.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's SmackDown.
Friday's Lineup
Here are the segments WWE advertised ahead of Friday's show:
Jeff Hardy vs. Lars Sullivan
The season premiere opened with the roster on the stage while Triple H and Stephanie stood in the ring. They hyped the segments scheduled for the show.
It took all of two minutes before the whole roster started brawling. The fight spilled into the ring after Stephanie and The Game made a quick escape. It ended with Jeff Hardy hitting Lars Sullivan with a Twist of Fate.
Their match began after the break. The Charismatic Enigma tried to get the upper hand again but Sullivan ran him over like a steamroller.
The Freak threw him across the ring and hit a sliding clothesline for a quick two-count. Hardy rolled out of the way to avoid a huge splash from the top rope and unloaded with a flurry of right hands.
Hardy dropped him with a Twist of Fate but Sullivan was back up before he could hit a Swanton. He grabbed Hardy and hit The Freak Accident for the win.
Grade: C
Analysis
Needless to say, Sullivan is problematic. We are not going to go into everything here but if you want to know why, a quick google search will tell you everything you need to know.
Controversy aside, there is nothing to separate him from every other powerhouse on the roster. He has no discernable personality beyond wanting to cause destruction and a look that is too generic to stand out.
This match was fine. Hardy is great at selling and can make anyone look good. This one just didn't stand out as anything special.