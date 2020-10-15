Report: Some Clippers 'Bristled' at Kawhi Missing Games, Being Late for Flights

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are built around Kawhi Leonard and there's little doubt he holds plenty of power in the organization. After all, the team gave up a ton of assets to trade for Paul George last offseason as a way to entice Leonard to sign with them in free agency.

But some players may feel as though Leonard took advantage of his clout, with Jovan Buha and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reporting it "ruffled the feathers of some teammates because of the preferential treatment showed to him from top to bottom."

Per that report:

"Players like Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams—Clippers bedrocks before the arrival of Leonard and George—bristled when Leonard was permitted to take games off to manage his body and to live in San Diego, which often led to him being late for team flights, league sources said. The team also allowed Leonard to dictate to Doc Rivers when he could be pulled from games, among other things. Tyronn Lue was on Rivers' bench for all of this, but the Clippers were Rivers' show."

The team hired Lue to be its next head coach on Thursday and Leonard and George were "consulted" on the team's candidates for the position. Per Buha and Vardon's report, "Neither player wanted the final say on the decision, but both offered to share their input, if the Clippers saw it necessary. Ultimately, both players told the Clippers that they trusted the front office and were on board with Lue's hiring, believing he matches the criteria of what the team needs moving forward."

