    Astros' Dusty Baker: Carlos Correa Predicted Game 5 Walk-off HR Before at-Bat

    Paul Kasabian October 16, 2020
    Houston Astros Carlos Correa reacts after his walk off home run during the ninth inning in Game 5 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in San Diego. The Astros defeated the Rays 4-3 and the Rays lead the series 3-2 games. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa launched a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give his team a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday.

    After the game, Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Correa called his shot in the dugout beforehand. 

    Correa took a 96 mph fastball from Rays relief pitcher Nick Anderson deep with one out in the ninth:

    The Astros now trail the Rays three games to two in the best-of-seven ALCS. 

    Per ESPN Stats & Info, Correa now has three walk-off postseason hits, tying the record previously set by Boston Red Sox slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz.

    Correa is also the 15th player to hit a walk-off homer with his team facing playoff elimination, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

    The Astros are trying to become the first team since the 2014 Boston Red Sox and the second team ever to come back from a 3-0 playoff series deficit.

    They found themselves halfway toward that goal following Correa's homer, and now Game 6 is set for Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

    Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young award winner, will start for Tampa Bay. The Astros will send out left-hander Framber Valdez. The two pitchers opposed each other in Game 1, which Tampa Bay won 2-1.

